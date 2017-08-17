A-LEVEL RESULTS: Stanground Academy celebrates improvement in students’ grades

Students at the Stanground Academy are celebrating after receiving their results for their A-level or equivalent courses of study, with many exceeding expectation.

Despite changes to the exams and syllabus, the overall pass rate was nearly 100 per cent and the average grade per student has increased from C- to C+ which is in line with the 2016 national average.

What’s even more impressive is that the percentage of students achieving the highest grades in both traditional A-levels and vocational qualifications has improved.

Those who had particular cause to celebrate were:

* Chloe Orvis who achieved two A* and two A grades

* Adam Bream who achieved two A grades and a Distinction*

* Diana Brown who achieved two Distinctions and a Distinction*

* Eric Chapman who achieved two A grades and three B grades

* Tomas Daniliauskas, who joined the Academy in 2012 with very little English, who achieved a triple Distinction*

* Monika Zdunek who achieved an A*, two A grades and a B grade.

Principal James Scarrott said: “I am delighted that, yet again, our sixth form students have shown what dedication, hard work and good teaching can deliver.

“These results are a credit to them and the dedicated staff at the Academy whose support was described as “amazing” in our recent Ofsted inspection.

“This is borne out by yet another increase in our sixth form students’ achievements. My sincere thanks go to the staff for their unfaltering commitment to delivering the best for our students and I offer my congratulations to our students and wish them luck as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”