A-LEVEL RESULTS: Staff thrilled with exam scores at Jack Hunt School

Staff at Jack Hunt School have said they are thrilled with the A-Level results students have achieved this year.

Pupils at the school scored an overall pass rate of 99 per cent. The A*-B pass rate was 41 per cent and there was an A*-C pass rate of 75 per cent.

Headteacher, Pamela Kilbey said: “This reflects the incredible hard work and commitment of both staff and students as they tackled the demands of the new examinations.

“Whilst proud of all our students’ successes; notable achievements were by Mariyum Khan who achieved two A* grades and two A grades and will be studying Nursing at Nottingham; Zain Hussain who achieved one A* and two A grades and will be studying Medicine at Manchester; Matija Zivotic who achieved one A* and two A grades and will be studying Accounting and Finance at London School of Economics; Thomas Miller who achieved three A grades and will be studying Chemistry at Durham; Kasim Siddique who achieved two A* grades and one B grade and will be studying Biomedical Science at De Montfort University in Leicester and Alice Tucker who achieved two A and two B grades and will be studying Philosophy, RE and Ethics at Birmingham.

“Our Year 13s have been excellent role models in the school, have contributed positively to the wider community and we will miss them very much. We wish them the very best of luck for their futures.”