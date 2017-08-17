A-LEVEL RESULTS: Sawtry students are heading to university

Pupils were rewarded for hard work preparing for exams with a set of exceptional scores at Sawtry Village Academy.

The overall pass rate remained high again this year at 100 per cent, with over half of students achieving the highest A*-B grades (57 per cent), a 12 percentage point increase from last year.

The number of students achieving A*- C rose to 83 per cent, 9 percentage points higher than in 2016.

Additionally, the Level 3 Diploma in Childcare and Education (Early Years Educator) had another extremely successful set of results with 75 per cent A*-B and 100 per cent A*-C.

Sarah Wilson, Principal of Sawtry Academy spoke about these fantastic results: “We are incredibly proud of all our students, the majority of whom have secured their first choice of university. This fantastic set of results has not only exceeded our expectations and predictions, but also reflects the hard-work and dedication of both our students and staff. We wish all our students the best in their future endeavours.”

Notably high performances included Hannah Wilson, who achieved A* in biology, A in chemistry, A in English literature and A in history. Hannah will be moving on to study classical archaeology and ancient history at the University of Oxford. Luke Suckling achieved an A* in history, A in biology, A in English literature and A in business studies. Luke will be studying business and management at York University. Chris Currien achieved

A in biology, A in physics, A in mathematics and A in ICT. Chris is moving on to study automotive engineering.