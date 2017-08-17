A-LEVEL RESULTS: Record scores at Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Teenagers at Ormiston Bushfield Academy are celebrating the best results in the school’s history this morning.

Staff said they were proud of the achievements of the pupils after 43 per cent of A Level entries achieved the top A*-B grades, up five percentage points on last year’s results. More than two-thirds (67 per cent) of exams achieved A*-C grades, up two percentage points from last year, with the overall pass rate being an impressive 99 per cent.

Sylwia Sajdak

Dennis Kirwan, Principal of Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of all our students’ results, which have enabled our young people to progress to top universities throughout the country.

“I am particularly delighted that for a consecutive year, we will be sending another of our students to Cambridge University. This achievement illustrates the Academy’s high aspirations and cements our position as a centre of excellence in the city. I’d like to congratulate the students and staff for all their hard work.”

Haseena Manji, Head of Sixth Form at the Academy, said: “Once again, our students and staff have been rewarded for their hard work and effort throughout the year. In what has been a challenging year, due to the introduction of reformed A level qualifications, we are especially proud that these are our best ever results.

“This just goes to show that the improvements that we’ve put in place across the school over the last few years are paying dividends. Our students receive the highest standards of teaching and support to help them succeed and achieve these fantastic results.”

Sanchez Taylor and Chanel MacColl

There were a number of incredible individual successes at the school including Sylwia Sajdak, who achieved A*s in French, maths and Polish, and an A in geography in her A Levels – and is now progressing to read geography at Jesus College, Cambridge University, this October. In 2015 she achieved 11 A*s and 2 A grades at GCSE.

Tinomutenda Muchina achieved two Distinction*s and an A in performing arts and film, has won a place at Warwick University to study film, and Tegan Goss has secured a place to read biomedical sciences at Southampton University after securing two As and a B in her A levels.