A LEVEL RESULTS: Ramsey Abbey College ‘extremely proud’ of students

Students and staff at Ramsey’s Abbey College are celebrating today as they picked up their A Level results.

This year the College achieved a 98 per cent pass rate and its highest results remained strong, with 30 per cent of students receiving A* or A grades and 47 per cent achieving A* to B grades. Almost three quarters of students were awarded A* to C grades (72 per cent).

Rory Astin and Bryony Smith

Among the top performing subjects were history (36 per cent A* or A) and geography, which doubled the percentage of students achieving A*- B to 63 per cent. 100 per cent of students achieved A* to C grades in sociology. Improvements were also reported in maths with 45% of students achieving A*-B grades.

100 per cent of students achieved a Distinction* in single business award and 100 per cent of students achieved Distinction* Distinction* in the double business award. 100 per cent of students also achieved Distinction* or Distinction in science single and triple awards.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved another strong set of results this year. Our students have all worked very hard, with many of them securing places at their first choice university.

“On behalf of all members of staff at the College, I would like to wish our students all the best with their next chapter, and to congratulate them on their hard work and dedication.”

The top performing students at Abbey College were Sam Mercer, who has been accepted to the University of Cambridge to study maths (A*A*A*), Head Girl Bryony Smith (A*AA), Head Boy Rory Austin (A*A*B), Jack Schiavo (AAA) and Austin O’Neill (AAB).

Congratulations also go to Liam Woods, Harry Mandley and Jay Coulson who all achieved three Distinction* grades.