A-LEVEL RESULTS: Hard work pays off for Arthur Mellows Village College students

Arthur Mellows Village College pupils again posted good results as their hard work over the year paid off.

The students saw 28 per cent of examinations taken being A* to A grades which is a record for the College. In addition, 53 per cent of grades were awarded A* to B.

Lauren Howarth

Mike Sandeman, head at the college said: “We are so very proud of all of our Year 13 students.

“The results are testament to the commitment and character of our students and a real tribute to the College staff who have worked tirelessly to support the students in achieving these fantastic outcomes. The high standard of grades achieved means that our students have once again not only been successful in gaining places at University but have also ensured they can all follow their high aspirations for their future career paths.

“Our top performers were Lauren Howarth, achieving A*A*A*A and has secured her place at Murray Edwards College Cambridge to study History. Luke Harwood achieved A*AAA and is going to study Maths at Leeds University. We are also very proud of our three students that are going on to study Medicine next year.

““Many other students also gained very impressive results, which brings a successful conclusion to their education at Arthur Mellows Village College.

“We are really pleased with our excellent results which once again demonstrate the tremendous commitment from every one of our students and the college staff who have helped steer everyone to such resounding success. I would like to say a personal well done to everyone for their hard work.”

Mr Sandeman also paid tribute to a number of other students who score top marks.

They were Cameron Williams (A*AA), Ryan Yates (A*AA), Lewis Manning (A*AAB), Smriti Limbukhim (A*AA), Jade Beeby (Dist* AA), Amy Fielding (A*A*AB)

and Abby Williams (AABB).