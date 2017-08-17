A LEVEL RESULTS: ‘Further significant improvement’ celebrated at Thomas Deacon Academy

Students at Thomas Deacon Academy are celebrating a good set of A level results this year and an improved overall pass rate.

42% of students achieved grades A* to B and the overall pass rate improved, rising to 98.7%.

A Level Day at Thomas Deacon Academy. Some of the 6th formers with their results. EMN-170817-112743009

Subjects performing particularly strongly, with more than a quarter of all students gaining the highest grades of A* and A, include Mathematics, Art and Product Design.

Equally pleasing was the continued strength of vocational qualifications, with an impressive average grade of Distinction+ across all subjects.

Principal Geoff Walls said: “These results represent further significant improvement in the academic achievement of students in our Sixth Form and is a real testimony to the hard work put in by both students and teachers.

“It shows the depth of academic rigour at TDA when 52% of students studying Chemistry gained an A*-B grade and 60% of Further Mathematics students also gained an A*-B grade. This represents real academic achievement and is reflective of the ethos and culture in the Sixth Form at TDA.”

A Level Day at Thomas Deacon Academy. Some of the 6th formers with their results. EMN-170817-112450009

Ben Treverton, Head of Sixth Form, said: “The hard work of students has paid dividends with a record number of students getting their first choice place at university.

“Students reported that they felt very well prepared for this year’s examinations and this has been reflected in the results at TDA. We are seeking to improve our results year on year and, therefore, students and staff have been very happy with this year’s outcomes.”

Impressive individual performances include:

* Misha Folker - A*, A, A in Psychology, Biology and Chemistry

A Level Day at Thomas Deacon Academy. Some of the 6th formers with their results. EMN-170817-112438009

* Maddie Wallace - A*, A, A in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics

* Thomas Hamlyn - A*, A, A in Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry

* Suraj Patel - A, A, A in Biology, Economics and Mathematics

* Ellie Twiggs - A, A, A in Politics, History and Psychology.