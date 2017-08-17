A-LEVEL RESULTS: Best pass rate ever at St John Fisher

Pupils posted top scores and a 100 per cent pass rate at St John Fisher.

The A-Level pass rate of 100 per cent is the first time the school has ever achieved the mark.

A Level Day at St John Fisher School. Top student Harry Davey A*A*A EMN-170817-112807009

There was success across the board, with 80 per cent of students leaving the school with passes in three or more subjects, and 65 per cent of grades awarded were A*-B or equivalent.

Headteacher Sean Hayes said: “We are delighted with these excellent results, which reflect the hard work of the students and their teachers. There were concerns about the new A level courses and warnings nationally about ‘volatility’ of results. I am pleased that we have not seen any of this and our students have results of which they should be very proud. My congratulations to them all and best wishes for whatever they have chosen to do next.”

Among the top students were Irina Demba with 3 As and a B and Harry Davey with two A*s and an A. Every grade in BTec ICT was a Distinction Star, and every grade in RE, Physics, Psychology, Business, and Economics A levels was C or above; this was also the case in the language A levels: French, Polish, Portuguese, Persian, and Spanish.