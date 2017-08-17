A-LEVEL RESULTS: Best ever results at Hampton College

Have your say

Hampton College has achieved its best ever results at A-Level and vocational Post 16 courses.

The overall A-E or equivalent pass rate was 99 per cent.

A Level Day at Hampton College. 6th formers with their results. Aaron Patel A*A*A, Bailey Richards A*A*A, Aicha Sebtane AA*A EMN-170817-112617009

The combined pass rate for all A-Level and equivalent vocational qualifications was 35 per cent A*-A, 58 per cent A*-B and 81 per cent A*-C.

For A-Level only, 47 per cent of all Year 13 results were graded A*- B and 74 per cent were awarded A*-C.

Head of School John Gilligan said: “We are thrilled with the achievements of our Year 13 students. Their hard work and dedication has been rewarded with a tremendous set of qualifications.

“The vocational qualifications have maintained their 100 per cent pass rates and our A-Level only pass rate stands at 99 per cent.

“We are particularly pleased with the significant increase in the number of higher grades achieved.

“Sixth form study is a young person’s passport to the next stage of their lives. We wish all of our Year 13 leavers well as they progress to university, college, apprenticeships or employment.”

Bailey Richards achieved A*, A*, A at A-Level and now takes up his place at University College London to study physics,

Aaron Patel achieved A*, A*, A and will go on to study maths and accounting at Loughborough University and Aicha Sebtane achieved A*, A, A and has secured a place at University of York to study film and television production.

Other top university destinations for Hampton students this year include the Russell Group universities of Manchester and Warwick.

A number of students who completed Level 3 BTEC courses achieved a complete set of distinction star passes, including Daniel Woods who achieved three distinction stars.