£7 million school expansion begins

A sod-cutting ceremony yesterday marked the start of works for a £7 million expansion at Jack Hunt School in Netherton, which will see 11 new classrooms, a science classroom, an all-weather sports pitch and a new dining hall and kitchen.

There will also be extra car parking space and a new service area for the kitchen.

Turf cutting ceremony at Jack Hunt School where they are building a new dining hall and artificial pitch

The school is to expand by one form of entry, increasing its capacity from 1,800 to 1,950 pupils.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr John Holdich and school headteacher Pamela Kilbey were at the ceremony.