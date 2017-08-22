£2.5 million upgrade to Peterborough school approved

Works of up to £2.5 million at a Peterborough School have been approved.

Thomas Deacon Academy, in Queen’s Gardens, will be expanded with a new staff room, an expanded kitchen and dining area and three general teaching classrooms.

Peterborough City Council, which signed off the expansion, said the works will “allow for the academy to take additional students in the future should it be required.”

The council said TDA was also making a financial contribution towards the works, but the amount has not been disclosed by the authority.

Works begin in September and are due to last for 52 weeks, ending in August 2018.