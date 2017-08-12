Ed claims F1 scalp before passing his test

A speedy racer has proved he is on the right track after beating a former Formula One driver - before he has even passed his driving test.

Teenager Ed Thurston, from Market Deeping, picked up a second place at the prestigious Silverstone Classic Festival this month, picking up the scalp of TV presenter and racing driver Tiff Needell. Tiff competed in the Belgium Grand Prix in 1980.

Ed Thurston

The pair were racing in a celebration of Formula Ford - a junior racing category which has seen drivers including Ayrton Senna and Jenson Button claim championships in the past

Ed, aged just 17, races historic cars, and said: “I was invited to take part in the Silverstone festival for the 50 years of Formula Ford race.

“I drive a 1971 Formula Ford, and I qualified 6th out of 54. I got up to third early on, had a spin, and dropped to fifth - but fought back up to second. “Tiff was really nice. It was his feature race as well.”

Ed, who along with racing works as a sports teacher and windsurf instructor, picked up the racing bug aged nine, when he started in historic karting.

He said: “We never had the budget to go modern racing, and did this instead. I got through some catatonies, and have an international racing licence now.

“I haven’t got my driving licence yet as its too expensive to do that and race.

“I would love to become a professional historic racer, and get paid to race at Goodwood - that is my dream.

“At the moment I race every two or three weeks during the season.”

Ed is looking for sponsors to help fund his racing. Anyone interested should email edward.thurston@outlook.com