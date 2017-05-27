Duo are geared up to ride for Peterborough charity

With just weeks to go until the chequered flag is lowered on the fifth NSPCC cycle ride at Rutland Water - there are two charity stalwarts certain to be on the start line.

John Burcham and Chris Quinn have a collective 30 years involvement with the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group – which has raised around £800,000 for needy and vulnerable local youngsters during the past two decades.

Former bank manager John and Chris, who was in the hotel trade, have been involved with the popular family cycle ride since it began five years ago.

During that time, they have helped to secure publicity, entries, sponsorship and involvement of the event.

Chris said: “I have been involved with the NSPCC PBSG for about 12 years and have always tried to be proactive with the group and have supported many events, in particular the annual Cycle Ride, Race Night and the Golf day.

“This is the 5th year for the Rutland Water Family Bike Ride, and over the years we have raised just over £50,000 for the charity. During that time we have encouraged hundreds of people to get on their bikes and support the NSPCC. Many local businesses have been very helpful along the way including Buckles, our main sponsor and the good folk at Rutland Water.”

John, who has been involved with the group for around 18 years – along with its chairman Chris Collier – is also a key figure in the organisation of the cycle ride and many other of the group’s fundraising events.

He said: “The support that the group has attracted during the past 20 years has been phenomenal. The generosity of individuals, groups and businesses across the Stamford and Peterborough areas continues to surprise and delight us. We look forward to seeing many people on the start line for the cycle ride on June 18.”

The event is once again being sponsored by Buckles Solicitors LLP and supported by Media Matters PR and digital marketing specialists.

The money raised is ploughed back into NSPCC services supporting children and vulnerable young people in and around Peterborough.