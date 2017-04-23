Duck race is quacking

Hundreds of families and friends from Whittlesey and the surrounding villages congregated on the banks of The Bower for the Easter Monday Mayor’s Charity Duck Race.

Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Alex Miscandlon started the race with the help of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and Whit the Duck. One thousand eager ducks started the race with all tickets sold raising money for deserving causes.

The winning ticket belonged to Ben Coxall whose duck number 626 won by a beak to snap up the first prize of £50. His prize was collected by his twin brother Danny (pictured).

The second place prize of £25 was won by Kira March, and the third place prize of £10 was won by Gwen White.

The mayor thanked the fire service and St John Ambulance for their attendance at the event.