Drummer is ready to rock at Reading and Leeds Festivals

A drummer from Bourne is busy preparing for the biggest gigs of his life at the hugely popular Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Chemistry graduate Finn Mclean, 23, a member of the up and coming four-piece band Mowbeck, today spoke of his excitement ahead of the performances which will take place over the bank holiday weekend.

Finn, who is currently living with his parents Brian and Nicola in Beech Avenue, Bourne, after finishing his degree at the University of Nottingham, joined the band in February last year.

Mowbeck’s members were ecstatic when they received an e-mail three weeks ago telling them they were one of 30 bands selected from 300 nominated by BBC DJs to perform on the BBC Introducing stage.

More than 160,000 are expected to attend the Reading and Leeds Festivals, with Mowbeck set to appear at Bramham Park, Leeds, on Friday August 26 and at Richfield Avenue, Reading, two days later.

Finn said: “I’m really excited about playing at such a big festival – it’s an honour and we are determined to make the most of it.

“The band has been going for a couple of years but we hit the ground running and have been doing a lot of gigs and getting a lot of positive feedback.”

The group describe their music as ‘grit pop’, popular music with a grittier edge.

They got their first break after catching the attention of Dean Jackson, a DJ who discovers new artists in the East Midlands, and earned them regular airplay on BBC local radio stations all over the country.

Two sold-out support shows with Canadian rock band Arkells, in Manchester and London, led to them being played for the first time on BBC Radio 1 by top DJ Huw Stephens.

Mowbeck is made up of Finn on the drums, singer Andy Thomas from Grantham, bassist Phil Clark and Lee Hamilton-Cooper on guitar.

Since leaving university, former Bourne Grammar School pupil Finn has been working as a session drummer and music teacher.

He was invited to join Mowbeck after Andy and Phil saw drumming videos he had uploaded to YouTube.

Finn added: “The BBC Introducing stage has helped launch the careers of big acts including Florence and the Machine, Bastille and Catfish and the Bottlemen so we’re excited to be following in their footsteps.

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s no great secret to having a successful music career – for me it’s all about putting the hours in, and that’s what we are doing.”

The lads are hoping to meet some of their heroes back stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals - headline acts on the main stage include Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy, The Vaccines and Red Hot Chili Peppers.