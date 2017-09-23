Driving lessons for 10-year-olds

A groundbreaking driver training course aimed at 10-17 year olds has announced it will launch in Peterborough.

The first Young Driver event will be held on Saturday, September 23 on a large, specially designed course at the East of England Arena, offering anyone over the age of 10 the chance to drive a car in a safe but realistic environment, in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents young people are involved in after they pass their test.

During the lessons dual- controlled Vauxhall Corsas are used and tuition is provided by highly qualified driving instructors.

Driving tuition is available for disabled youngsters. Thirty or sixty minute lessons must be booked in advance. Lessons start from £34.95.

For more information, to book a lesson or to buy vouchers visit www.youngdriver.com or call 0844 371 9010.