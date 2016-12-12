Drivers told to avoid Kingston Park at evening rush hour

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Kingston Park - where the Amazon warehouse is located - between 6pm and 7pm to help ease traffic congestion.

Kingston Park is between junction 3a A1139 Fletton Parkway and the Cardea bypass, and home to a number of large businesses, including Amazon.

Over several evenings officers from the Safer Peterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service have been in attendance at Kingston Park following reports from the public of long tail-backs and lorries parked on the roundabout causing an obstruction.

Officers from the council’s taxi licensing team alongside representatives from Kingston Park businesses have also joined the patrols.

Congestion currently peaks between the hours of 6pm and 7pm when staff are arriving in the area for night shifts. Local residents are being asked to try to avoid travel in the area during these peak times.

Chief Inspector Rob Hill, head of the SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service, said “The issue is being worsened by drivers who choose to stop on the road rather than using a more suitable place to drop people off. Stopping on a clearway is prohibited and officers will remain in the area and will prosecute drivers found to be unlawfully obstructing the carriageway.

“Work is ongoing with partners and businesses to address this issue. Some businesses have already taken some positive steps including staggering shift times and creating a taxi drop off area in their car park to stop taxis from dropping off on the main road. They are also contacting haulage companies to report lorries that are parking on the roundabout.

“We apologise for the inconvenience for other drivers but until this situation has improved, additional traffic at this time will simply lead to further congestion.”

Motorists are asked to find alternative routes at these times until the issue has been improved, or where possible plan their journeys to avoid peak congestion times.