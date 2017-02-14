Driver cut from van after Fenland lorry collision

A driver had to be cut out of his van after a collision with a lorry in Doddington, near Chatteris.

The crash happened at about 3.30pm yesterday on the A141. Emergency services including police, fire, ambulance and the Magpas Air Ambulance were all called to the scene.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to extricate a casualty after they had become trapped behind the steering wheel. The casualty suffered a head injury.

A spokesman for Magpas said: “The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the man (in his 30s) who was trapped inside a vehicle and had sustained minor injuries. They assisted in extricating him from the vehicle and provided him with pain relief. The man was then taken by an EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a stable condition.”