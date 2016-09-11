Drama as 50 firefighters battle blaze at industrial estate in Ramsey

Firefighters from across Cambridgeshire spent four hours fighting a blaze at an industrial estate last night.

Crews from Ramsey and Stanground fire stations were initially sent to the scene, on Ramsey’s High Lode Industrial Estate, in Stocking Fen Road, at 10.39pm last night. They were later backed up by additional crews from Huntingdon, Cambridge, Whittlesey and Dogsthorpe.

On arrival, they found a 30 metre by 20 metre industrial unit used as a car bodyshop was on fire - along with a number of cars inside the building. Nearly 50 firefighters were involved in the operation.

Large clouds of smoke were seen billowing from the unit, prompting Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to warn people living nearby to keep their windows shut.

The fire was said to be under control by 2.26am this morning. The cause is still being investigated.

Station Commander Jamie Johnson said: “This was a significant fire, which was well established by the time crews arrived, and excellent work by the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.”

Police and fire crews at the scene of the fire in Stocking Fen Road, Ramsey. Photo: Jon Sandall EMN-161109-115342005

One fire crew remained at the scene this morning. Police scenes of crime officers were also on site.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were waiting to hear from the fire service about the cause of the blaze before deciding how their own investigation would proceed.

Police and fire crews at the scene of the fire in Stocking Fen Road, Ramsey. Photo: Jon Sandall EMN-161109-115501005