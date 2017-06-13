Dragon boats roar for Peterborough hospice

Teams roared their way down the Peterborough rowing lake as they took part in the annual city Dragon Boat Festival.

Dozens of rowers took part in the event on Saturday, which was raising money for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Dragon Boat racing 2017 at Thorpe Meadows on the PCRC Course. Trident Torpedos EMN-171106-125944009

The racing was won by Stanair Row-Bots, who narrowly beat the Whirlpool Whirlers in the final.

However, the winners of the biggest prize on the day, the Charity Champions award, were the The Buckles Aquanauts from Buckles Solicitors, who raised an amazing £3,500 for Thorpe Hall.

The Fabulous and Fifty team from Environmental GB Ltd picked up the Best Dressed Team award.

Carol Lester, director at festival organisers Gable Events said: “ t was a brilliant day, we have had some excellent feedback from the crews and it was pleasing how many colleagues, supporters and spectators came down to cheer on the teams and take part in the activities at the Rowing Lake.

Dragon Boat racing 2017 at Thorpe Meadows on the PCRC Course. Trident Torpedos nearest the bank EMN-171106-125413009

“We had sunshine all day and there was a superb atmosphere throughout. We were delighted to have attracted 36 teams this year (the most for many years) and to race eight boats added to the rivalry and fun. “We had many new teams enter this year and they have all said they will be passing on what a great day it was. This augurs well for the Dragon Boat Festival’s 20th anniversary next year and we look forward to seeing everyone on the start line on Saturday 9th June 2018!”

Dragon Boat racing 2017 at Thorpe Meadows on the PCRC Course. Trident Torpedos nearest the bank EMN-171106-125425009

Dragon Boat racing 2017 at Thorpe Meadows on the PCRC Course EMN-171106-125436009

Dragon Boat racing 2017 at Thorpe Meadows on the PCRC Course. The Sue Ryder team EMN-171106-125619009

Dragon Boat racing 2017 at Thorpe Meadows on the PCRC Course. In the lead Greyhound track team EMN-171106-125447009