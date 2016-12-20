Dozens of Santas run in Wisbech Park

Organisers of a Christmas run held in Wisbech Park at the weekend are already looking forward to their next big event in 2017.

More than 100 people took part in the event on Saturday, organised by Active Fenland, in conjunction with the Three Counties Running Club.

Christmas Fancy Dress run in Wisbech Park ANL-161218-103057009

Almost 70, many dressed as Father Christmas or in other festively-themed costumes, took part in a timed five kilometre race while the 1,000 metre family course attracted around 50 participants, including parents with buggies.

Lauren Bremner, of Active Fenland, said: “We were really pleased with how the run went and would like to thank everyone who attended or helped on the day. We are hoping to do an Easter version.”

Supporters included Tesco, who donated mince pies and water, and the Toast community dog group who held their Christmas meeting alongside the event.

There were several stalls, a walking football demonstration and a fancy dress competition won by Sarah-Jane MacDonald, dressed as an inflatable Santa and Jonathan Summers whose costume was Santa riding Rudolph.

Christmas Fancy Dress run in Wisbech Park ANL-161218-113836009