Donation will help buy books for Walton pupils

Discovery Primary School has benefitted from a £500 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Fletton.

The funds will go towards buying book sets for each of the classes to help the children with their reading.

General Manager at Amazon Peterborough, Lee Shepherd, said: “It’s great to see a primary school in the local community doing so well. All the pupils we met on our visit were so enthusiastic and a real credit to the school. ”

Headteacher Michelle Siequien added: “We’re keen to have all our pupils discover, participate and succeed in every aspect of school life. This donation has led us to purchase a fantastic set of new books for each class. The books were chosen by both teachers and pupils to encourage a love of reading, which we all share and wish to continue to promote.”