Donation from Peterborough Amazon to help school’s literacy drive

Pupils and staff had a surprise visit from the team at the local Amazon fulfilment centre who dropped in with a £1,000 donation.

The donation will help fund the school’s annual literacy scheme, which is aimed at improving the reading and writing skills of students at the school. The school provides two books to every new student who joins the school as well as gifting a book to every student at Christmas.

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Lee Shepherd, General Manager at Amazon Peterborough, said: “Improving literacy can open up a world of opportunity for children and I’m delighted to be able to help the pupils here at Jack Hunt School. When we heard about the school’s literacy programme, we jumped at the chance to get involved. It was great to visit everyone here and see the excellent work being done.”

Nicola Treacy, Assistant Headteacher at Jack Hunt School said: “We have been running this scheme successfully now for four years. The pupils love receiving their books and it really helps them get the most out of their reading and writing. They are an inquisitive and creative bunch, so to have this encouragement from Amazon is a real bonus for them.

“On behalf of everyone at Jack Hunt I’d like to thank Lee and his team at Amazon in Peterborough for their generosity.”