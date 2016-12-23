Don’t miss out on popular festive service

On Christmas Eve at 4pm there will be a service of carols and readings, then at 8pm the Salvation Army Band of Peterborough will lead “Bethlehem Now!”.

It is advisable to arrive early to get a seat for either of these services as they are very popular.

At 11.30pm it’s time for Midnight Mass, the first Eucharist of Christmas, when the preacher will be the Rt Revd Donald Allister, Bishop of Peterborough.

On Christmas Day there will be said Holy Communion at 8am, sung Matins at 10am and the Cathedral Sung Eucharist at 11am, when the preacher will be the Revd Canon Bruce Ruddock. At 3.30pm there will be a Festal Evensong and Procession.

On New Year’s Eve, December 31 at 6.30pm, there will be an interdenominational service of worship and prayer.

The Cathedral will be open to visitors as usual throughout the Christmas and New Year period, except when services are in progress, or on Boxing Day when it is closed.

The Cathedral’s opening times are 9am until 5pm Monday to Saturday and noon until 3pm on Sunday. Guided tours run at 2pm on December 21, 23 and 24 and from December 27 to 31.

Tickets are £8 (£6 concessions) and may be purchased from the Welcome Desk on the day of the tour.

The Cathedral Visitor Centre is open from 10am until 4pm every day except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day (opens 11am on Sundays).

The timeline showing the Cathedral’s long history, and the interactive displays are a fascinating complement to a visit to the Cathedral.

At the Centre you can also see the exhibition of photographs, Peterborough Cathedral at Night, and vote for your favourite picture to win a prize.

All are welcome and more details of the services are on the Cathedral website at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk