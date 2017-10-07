Dogsthorpe residents celebrating 35 years

Residents of Becketts Close celebrated the sheltered housing scheme’s 35th anniversary with an Autumn Fayre and Family Fun Day.

Despite the weather being less than favourable, residents and their family and friends enjoyed a pleasant afternoon’s celebrations that also raised £700 for the social committee funds.

Chair of the Becketts Close Social Committee John Morton, said: “We had a wonderful day at our Autumn Fayre and it was a lovely way to be able to celebrate this milestone in the history of Becketts Close with our families and friends.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all the committee members and volunteers, who gave up their time to make the event such a huge success.

“And also thank you to everyone who attended and supported us.”

The event was opened by Cross Keys Homes’ Director of Supported Housing, Maureen Lazaretti, who said: “Sheltered housing forms an important part of the support CKH is able to offer to older people to enable them to live independently in their own homes.

“This event really highlights the strong social side to these schemes.