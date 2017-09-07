Disneyland Paris are looking for UK princes and princesses and this is how to apply

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a Disney prince or princess then this latest job offer from Disneyland Paris could be right up your street.

To celebrate the attraction’s 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris are advertising for UK based people to join their characters and parade department.

The job offer is perfect for anyone wanting to dress up at their favourite prince or princess at the magical theme park, and get paid for doing so.

Not only will successful applicants be able to take part in the theme park’s legendary parades, they will also be responsible for meeting and greeting excited guests.

Any performers who resemble classic Disney female and male look-alikes are encouraged to head to the open auditions in Leeds on September 10 or London on September 12 and 13.

All Disneyland Paris are looking for is for look-alike performers to have a basic dance level and distinguishing characteristics to portray the animated characters.

The advert states: “We are looking for enthusiastic and highly energetic people to perform as our famous characters and to participate in our wonderful parade and cavalcades!

“All heights from 4’6” (137cm) to 6’4” (193cm) are welcome. If you are not sure if your height corresponds exactly to our need, come anyway and have a go. You will be measured during the audition.

“Please bring a non-returnable CV and a pen. Wear comfortable clothing as you will be asked to participate in a movement/dance combination.”

Disneyland Paris are offering 20 open ended (full-time) contracts and 20 temporary (seasonal) contracts starting from October 2017, for a minimum of four months.

Candidates must speak English or French and be a minimum of 18-years-old and have been asked to refrain from wearing makeup at the audition.

For full details of auditions click here