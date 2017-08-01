Dinosaurs roar back to life at shopping centre

The Jurassic world was brought to life for shoppers in Peterborough as dinosaurs roamed a shopping centre for the first time in millions of years.

The free Dino-Gate event on Saturday and Sunday saw an 8ft tall T-Rex stomp and roar through the centre, entertaining children and adults alike. Dino-Gate put on activities to explore and take part in a including a dino-dig for fossils, stories from adventurer Terry Dactyl plus a hunt around the centre for the missing words, and the chance to win an incredible prize.

“The reaction from the children and parents was fantastic and response has been really positive,” said interim Marketing Manager, Alice Watkinson. “The activities were great for little ones to play with, learn about dinosaurs, and interact. Plus, the fossil hunt continues throughout the whole of August and is free for everyone to enjoy.”

Shoppers can collect an activity sheet from the Customer Information Desk, next to John Lewis, and search for the missing words scattered throughout Queensgate. One lucky winner will receive a VIP family trip to Gulliver’s Adventurers Village for an overnight stay plus free entry to the adventure parks in Milton Keynes.

Dino-Gate at Queensgate

Dino-Gate at Queensgate

Dino-Gate at Queensgate

Dino-Gate at Queensgate

Dino-Gate at Queensgate

Dino-Gate at Queensgate

Dino-Gate at Queensgate

Dino-Gate at Queensgate