Digital marketing firm in Market Deeping joins the elite after takeover by global giant in £20 million deal

A digital marketing agency created just seven years ago near Peterborough has been acquired by one of the industry’s world leaders.

Zazzle Media, of Sunderland Road, Market Deeping, was founded by Simon Penson in 2009 and employed just a handful of staff,

Simon Penson, managing director of Zazzle Media.

Now it has been acquired by IPG Mediabrands, part of the New York Stock Exchange-listed Interpublic Group, which is the world’s fourth largest advertising company in a deal worth £20 million.

Zazzle Media has been acquired alongside its Leeds-based sister agency brand Stickeyes.

Under the deal, Zazzle will become IPG’s European hub for digital content and search engine optimisation.

It will mean new jobs at Zazzle Media, which currently has 48 staff and expects that number to double in four years.

Mr Penson said: “Together with Stickyeyes we have created one of Europe’s very best independent agencies and we are pleased to say that didn’t go unnoticed.

“Joining such an exciting network as IPG gives us all the opportunity to work with some of the biggest brands in the world while still maintaining the ability to help successful local businesses expand fast.”

“Recruitment is high on the agenda.

“We want to ensure we have the very best talent to help us deliver amazing work for our clients as we grow. That hunt starts now.”

Craig Lister, managing director search and social for IPG Mediabrands, said, “Digital leadership is strategically imperative for us. This acquisition is evidence of that and adds further momentum.”

“This move enhances opportunities for both existing and new clients.”

IPG is valued at more than $9 billon and employs more than 50,000 people across 100 plus countries.