Developer donates to children’s charity

A Peterborough housebuilder has dug deep to support the country’s leading children’s charity, the NSPCC.

Persimmon Homes East Midlands, in Commerce Road, Peterborough Business Park, has donated £1,000 to the charity.

The donation is part of the company’s Community Champions scheme.

Barbara Elsey, of NSPCC, said: “We rely heavily on donations from businesses and it’s great to see Persimmon showing their support.

“Abuse robs children of their childhood. Without help, the scars of abuse can last a lifetime.

“One of the ways the NSPCC does this is through our Childline service, which has helped over four million children since 1986. This money will go towards that invaluable service.”

Simon McDonald, managing director at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “The work the charity does in preventing abuse across the UK is fantastic. To operate on such a large scale I would imagine is very costly so it’s vital that businesses show their support with donations.”

Community Champions is a national scheme with each of Persimmon’s 28 regional businesses dishing out up to £2,000 every month.

Since the launch of the campaign almost two years ago, Persimmon has donated more than £1million to good causes.

Each month bosses at the housebuilder trawl through dozens of applications to choose their two Community Champions, who each receive up to £1,000.

Applications for funding can be made quickly and easily by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity