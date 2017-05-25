Search

Designer wins award at top flower show

Sophie Allport on her display stand at the Chelsea Flower Show.

A homewares designer from Langtoft has won a special award at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Sophie Allport with Stricly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke at the Chelsea Flower Show.

