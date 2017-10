Have your say

There are long delays in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough following a crash.

The crash happened just after 11am in Garton End Road, between Grimshaw Road and Dogsthorpe Road.

Two vehicle RTC at Garton End Road, off Dogsthorpe Road EMN-171110-115348009

A car has overturned in the road.

Stagecoach said the crash had affected bus services, with the number 62 unable to access the road for ‘one-two hours.’