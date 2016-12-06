Delays for city centre motorists when next phase of Bridge Street works begins

Motorists will face delays when the next phase of the works to improve the look and feel of Lower Bridge Street starts in January.

New paving has been laid in front of the Rivergate Shopping Centre and Lower Bridge Street shops, with work now underway in the central section of the pedestrian area and outside the magistrates’ court.

Work on the next phase is scheduled to start on Monday 9 January 2017 on the Rivergate gyratory, including refurbishing the traffic signals adjacent to the police station building and the Old Customs House. Improvements will also be made to the paving between East Station Road and the Old Customs House across the Town Bridge.

This work is scheduled to last for 13 weeks and one lane of traffic will be closed in both directions either side of the crossing between 9.30am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday. All lanes will be open at peak times.

The works will bring Lower Bridge Street in line with other areas of the city centre, including Bridge Street, Long Causeway, Cathedral Square, St John’s Square and Cowgate and more recently Wheelyard connecting the cathedral grounds and Midgate.

They will include new paving in keeping with Bridge Street and Long Causeway, new seating, upgraded LED lighting including coloured uplighting to trees, more cycle parking and a new covered cycle parking shelter.

In addition, upgrades will be made to the pedestrian crossing which connects Bridge Street with Lower Bridge Street and the footpath beside the Poundland store to St Peter’s Road will be resurfaced.

During the later stages of the project, work will be carried out to resurface Town Bridge which will require some overnight closures. Further details will be communicated nearer the time.

The works are estimated to cost £2.1 million and will be completed by summer 2017.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: “The Lower Bridge Street works are progressing well and I think anyone who has walked through the area recently will have noticed a difference with the new paving and improved entrance to the Rivergate Shopping Centre.

“The purpose of these works is to bring the standard of the area up to that of Bridge Street and Long Causeway, improving the environment for visitors to the south side of the city centre. We have had really positive feedback on the other public realm improvement works, which have helped attract new shops and restaurants as well as boosting trade for existing businesses.

“We will continue to strive to keep disruption to a minimum, particularly for the businesses on Lower Bridge Street, although we do appreciate that the lane closures being put in place while work is carried out to improve the traffic signals and crossing may cause some delays for motorists.

“Our city centre is being developed and promoted to maintain its position as a centre of regional significance. The programme of works to improve the city centre’s public realm is being supported by surrounding regeneration including at Fletton Quays.”