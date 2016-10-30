Del puts best foot forward for Kilimanjaro trip

A man preparing to trek to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro took to his bank to raise more funds for his charity trip.

Del Singh will take part in the trek in December to raise funds for Thorpe Hall Hospice.

He took on the challenge after losing 10 stone in just two years.

On Friday he took part in a sponsored walk in the Lloyds Bank branch in Westgate, Peterborough.

Grandfather Del (54) of Eastfield Road said: “I have to raise £3,250 to go, but I would really like to raise more than that. “Lloyds said they would match anything I raised with the walk in the branch, which is really kind of them. I will be doing more walks in the run up to the event.”

To sponsor Del, visit www.bariatricman.com