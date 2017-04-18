Death ‘unexplained’ after woman found dead on Peterborough footpath

A female cyclist has died after an incident in a residential Peterborough street.

Police were called at about 4.10am on Monday morning (April 17) by the ambulance service reporting a female cyclist collapsed on the pavement in Atherstone Avenue, Peterborough, with severe head injuries.

She was declared dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained and has been passed to the coroner at this time.

