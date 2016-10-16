Dean’s parting shot from the pulpit

The former Dean of Peterborough called for more characters to be part of the church in his final sermon in the city - but refused to comment on the events that led to his retirement.

The Very Rev Charles Taylor gave his final service last week.

The Church Times reported The Very Rev Taylor talked about ‘the circumstances surrounding my ‘retirement’: “Some have alleged that the manner in which it was effected was legally dubious, morally reprehensible, and pastorally disgraceful. Well, they might care to think that. I could not possibly comment.”

It is also reported he said: “Where among the leaders of today are the colourful clerics and turbulent priests, the prickly prophets, the rebels and reformers?”

He added: “It is surely of salutary significance that newly appointed Deans and Bishops these days are sent on an induction course — not as you might think, to hone their skills in theology, or liturgy, community outreach, or pastoral care, but to take a mini-MBA.

“The pattern of the Good Shepherd has been hijacked by the model of the Chief Executive Officer.”

Mr Taylor said he did not want to comment further about remarks made in the service.

A Peterborough Cathedral spokeswoman said: “The Cathedral community is very sad to be losing a fine Dean and a gifted pastor.”

Mr Taylor has also been made a Dean Emeritus of Peterborough - an honorary title ensuring he retains links to the diocese. There is one other Dean Emeritus,The Very Rev Michael Bunker, the Dean before Mr Taylor.