Date set for re-opening of Peterborough hydrotherapy pool

St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool is to re-open later this month.

The pool in Dogsthorpe Road has been shut since mid-March after a leak was discovered at the site. Peterborough City Council has now spent £45,000 to fix leaks, remove asbestos and carry out other minor refurbishments at the pool which will re-open on Monday, October 16.

St George’s will be replaced in two years by a new site at the former Perkins Sports Ground in Newark Road. The pool will be part of a wider plan to relocate Heltwate Special School, with the Newark Road site set to be home to both the school and the pool in 2019.

Sessions at the current pool can now be booked by calling 01733 453 583.