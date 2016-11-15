Date announced for Peterborough Christmas tree return

Peterborough’s controversial Christmas tree is set to return for the festive season.

The “contemporary” tree will grace the city centre once again from Friday (November 18) after causing a huge stir last year when it first appeared in Cathedral Square.

And Christmas will really feel like it’s come to Peterborough as the lights are switched on the following day at Queensgate Shoppping Centre and in the city centre.

