Darts star Wolfie is fighting cancer

Darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams has revealed he’s battling cancer.

The three-times BDO world champ from Deeping St James says he’s been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer for “two or three months.”

The 60 year-old said: “I’ve finished my radiotherapy, I’m still on the hormones and I’m going back to see a consultant in November.

“I have not had any side effects from the radiotherapy and generally I feel fine in myself.

“I’ve got something I didn’t want and I’m trying to get it fixed. Hopefully it’s been fixed.”

Survival rates among prostate cancer sufferers are encouragingly high and Martin added: “I’m staying positive, that’s all I can do.

“I’m still playing darts and loving every minute of it and, touch wood, have not had to miss a tournament yet.”

Wolfie won the British Pentathlon for a record 11th time recently, but says that because of his cancer treatment his form has been “up and down” over the last few months.

“I haven’t been able to practice as much as I would like,” he said, “and I have to hope my form is there when I go out and play in my next big tournament.”

He’s hoping that will be the Grand Slam of Darts at Wolverhampton Civic Hall next month.

Since being diagnosed, he has been busy working hard for the Prostate Cancer UK charity.

“I was shocked to learn that one in eight men get it at some time,” added Martin. “It’s all about awareness and I’m doing everything I can through my darts to help with publicity.

“I’m putting something back.”