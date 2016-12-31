Daniel to make waves in icy River Nene swim

A swimmer is set to brave icy winter river waters to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

While many people have been enjoying cozy afternoons in front of the fire over Christmas, Daniel Edgerton (29) has been preparing to dive into the River Nene on January 8.

Charity river swimmer Dan Edgerton fundraising at the The Lime Tree pub with members of the True British Mayhem band Dave Duffy, Robbie Connell, Dougie Lloyd, Mark Forbear. EMN-161218-175556009

Daniel, from Hampton, will start the challenge in Wansford, and will swim the 8.5 miles to the Embankment in Peterborough and in doing so raising £6,000 for Macmillan Cancer.

The 29-year-old has been training hard for the challenge.

He said: “I am training at the regional pool in Peterborough and I am training seven days a week.

“I do six days in the evening at the Regional Pool every night between Monday and Saturday. I am doing 70 lengths in the pool aiming to achieve 120 lengths before the swim in January

“I also train in the River Nene on a Sunday for an hour at a time to get used of the conditions.”

While Daniel does not yet know what weather conditions he will have to face when he dives into the river, it is probable the mercury on the thermometer will not rise much above zero.

But he said he would be prepared for whatever the weather throws at him.

He said: “Rain, wind, snow or ice I will complete the swim. I will not be beaten.

“I have a thermal suit that Whittlesey Dive Centre have kindly leant me along with flippers, goggles and a snorkel.”

Daniel does have experience of cold swimming before, and will use the lessons he learnt in that swim to make his latest challenge a success.

He said: “ I have done a 36 mile swim before in open water in the Irish Sea over twodays. I am very strong swimmer and I perform better in the cold.”

He said he had chosen to raise money for Macmillan to support as many people as possible.

He said: “I have decided to do this for Macmillan as cancer affects millions of people and their families. I would like to help them in anyway I can.”

Residents are urged to go along to the Embankment at 1pm on Sunday, January 8 to cheer Daniel on to complete the challenge.

Following the completion of the swim, there will be an afternoon of entertainment at the Lime Tree Pub in Paston Lane at 3pm, with music from True British Mayhem.

To fundraise Daniel will be placing collection boxes at the Lime Tree pub, Kirsty’s hair salon and Churchill’s chip shop in Hampton Vale.

Daniel thanked all the people who helped him, which also includes the Moorhen pub in Hampton and the crew manning the support boat on the day, including the Peterborough Sea Cadets.

You can also visit www.justgiving.org.uk/Daniel-Edgerton1 to sponsor Daniel,