Dance school’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event raises £350

Dance school members raised £350 for charity last week as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

The Nene School of Dance, which holds regular classes in Stamford, Market Deeping, Peterborough and Eye, sold delicious home-made cakes and bakes at a number of its tea dance events.

Nene School of Dance - Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee Morning. Coronation Hall, Market Deeping EMN-160310-102957001

Principal Janina Mossman said: “We get involved with Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning every year and I was delighted at the amount raised this time.”

Cakes were sold at the Parkway Sports and Social Club, in Peterborough, on Tuesday and also at the Coronation Hall, in Market Deeping, on Friday.

Did you organise a World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event? Email your photos to us here

Nene School of Dance - Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee Morning. Parkway Sports and Social Club. EMN-160310-102917001