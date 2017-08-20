Dad can’t wait to see Aston on BBC’s Strictly

Have your say

Peterborough-born pop star Aston Merrygold has been revealed as a contestant for the next series of hit BBC TV show Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Jack Hunt School pupil previously achieved stardom on another reality TV show in the X-Factor.

Aston said: “I’m so happy to be joining Strictly 2017.

“It is such a brilliant show and I’ve followed it for years.

“I’m both nervous and excited to learn from the professionals about a whole new way of dancing.”

Aston is friends with and went to Jack Hunt with Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, who won Strictly in 2012.

Aston’s dad Oz Merrygold said the family will be holding parties when his son is competing.

He said: “I’m thoroughly thrilled for him - he’s really going to enjoy it.

“It was a nice surprise for me.

“He’s experienced in dance but not this sort of dance so it will be extremely challenging for him.

“I certainly intend to go down and support him. You’re always a bit nervous when it’s you’re son or daughter going on the telly in front of so many people, but I’m confident he can do well.

“He’s really excited. He knows it’s going to be hard work but he’s used to it.”

Other contestants who have been confirmed for the new series are: Simon Rimmer, Joe McFadden, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami and Mollie King.