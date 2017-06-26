Cyclists in top gear for Peterborough charity fundraiser

Keen cyclists beat the heat and used pedal power to push their fundraising to about £10,000 for vulnerable and needy children and young people locally.

Around 130 cyclists of all ages saddled up for the fifth annual NSPCC Rutland Water Family Bike Ride, where all proceeds are ploughed back in helping to support the charity’s vital work.

The annual event is organised by the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group, and is one of the most popular events in its fundraising calendar.

Committee member Chris Quinn said: “Congratulations to all those who took part and for completing the ride in what were quite tough conditions.

Mr Quinn added: “Although some of the sponsorship has yet to be counted, we are hoping to raise in the region of £10,000.”

The event finished with refreshments and a hog roast for all who took part.