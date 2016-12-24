Cyclists’ festive delivery at care homes

Driving through Ramsey last week you may be forgiven for thinking that Aliens had landed, or that Santa had come early.

Local cycling group – Ramsey Cycling - held a “Christmas Lights” bike ride – where members decorated their bikes in a multitude of lights. They took to the streets – to deliver mince pies, chocolates and treats to residents at a couple of care homes in the area.

Member Glen Matthews came up with the idea of visiting the homes with some treats before Christmas, as he said: “We are a local group, and I wanted us to give something back to the community. I know that many residents aren’t always able to get out and see the decorations through town and the surrounding areas - so I thought we could take the decorations to them.”

Generous members of the club gave a multitude of items to be taken on the ride – so much that the bike trailer that was used needed a refilling stop at the halfway point.

Anyone interested in joining Ramsey Cycling can go to

www.ramseycycling.com for full details of rides.