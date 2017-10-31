Cyclist injured in Peterborough collision with lorry remains in ‘serious’ condition

A cyclist who was injured in a collision with a lorry at the Bridge Street crossing in Peterborough city centre is still in a serious condition.
The man, aged in his 20s, suffered serious head injuries in the collision at 11.30am on Friday.
He was taken to hospital for further treatment.
Today, a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said his condition was ‘serious but not life threatening.’
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said a number of teams attended the scene on Friday.
He said: “An ambulance. A rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and Magpas attended.
“The crews treated a man in his 20s with a head injury.
“He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance and ground escorted by Magpas.”
