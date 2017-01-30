Cyclist injured in collision at Bourges Boulevard crossing in Peterborough city centre

One lane of Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough City Centre was closed after a cyclist and car collided this lunchtime, Monday January 30.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene of the collision at the Bridge Street crossing near TK Maxx at 12.40pm.

A police spokesman said the male cyclist had been injured in the collision and was receiving treatment but was conscious and breathing.

Emergency services attended but there were some delays to traffic heading towards the Town Bridge.

The man has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital.