Crowland rest home’s coffee morning raises more than £300

Abbeygate Rest Home in Crowland has raised over £300 in aid of the Tickled Pink Breast Cancer Charity and the home’s own Residents’ Comfort Fund.

The money was raised at a coffee morning on Friday, arranged by new manager Jemma Robinson.

The successful event also introduced guests to the home’s newly refurbished lounge and to Jemma herself, who joined the company in 2010 and has trained and studied with them over the past six years before being promoted to manager.

Jemma heads up a team consisting of long serving and committed members alongside new trainees who the company will likewise support as they work their way through the business.

Abbeygate Rest Home Crowland is set in its own pretty grounds in the centre of the market town, with access to its numerous and varied local amenities. Jemma said: “The coffee morning was an excellent opportunity to welcome local people to our refitted and comfortable lounge, and encourage residents to take part in an event to benefit two good causes in keeping with Abbeygate’s aim to work with, and for, the local community.”

Abbeygate Rest Homes are part of the Broadgate Group, which opened its first home in 1990 with the intention of providing a place that enhanced quality of life for the older person in a homely, secure and caring environment.

Keeping to this vision, today’s Abbeygate Rest Homes are small and intimate, and the company encourages residents to invite visitors, bring personal treasured items with them and to use the space available to them as if they were in their own home.

For more information, please contact Jemma or one of the team on 01733 211429.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG211016-108TW