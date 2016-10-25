Search

Crowland Care Home 'wear it pink'

Abbeygate Care Home of Crowland took part in ‘Wear It Pink’ on Friday to raise money for charity as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Residents and staff held a coffee morning and dressed up in pink clothes. People visited the care home from 10am to noon for refreshments or take part in a raffle.

So far, Abbeygate have raised nearly £300 for Breast Cancer Now, a charity that aims to stop people dying of Breast Cancer by 2050.

The home aims to complete a different charity fundraising event every year, with half the money raised going toward funds for the care home. There are also plans to hold a Christmas fete should enough people be interested.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG211016-108TW