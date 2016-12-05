Crowland A16 speed cameras are now live

The six speed cameras installed on the controversial A16 Crowland bypass go live today (Monday) – and recent tests have shown they are certainly needed.

Since the national speed limit road was opened in 2010 there have been eight fatal collisions and 17 serious accidents there, and a recent 24-hour test showed an alarming amount of drivers exceeding the speed limit.

On Sunday, November 27, 145 vehicles were clocked speeding by a margin that would have led to prosecution if the average speed camera system had been fully operational.

Now the system is fully tested, offences will be processed with immediate effect.

The system transmits the offences in real time to a control centre where they are checked and compiled before being forwarded to the police central ticket office, where paperwork is produced and sent to the vehicle owners.

• The A52 average speed camera system, installed nearly six years ago near Ropsley, has seen a reduction of over 57 per cent in collisions and over 70 per cent reduction in casualties since going live.