Critical incident declared at Peterborough City Hospital due to high number of road incidents

Residents are being asked to only attend Accident and Emergency at Peterborough City Hospital in an emergency due to high demand following a number of road accidents in the city today.

The hospital have declared a critical internal incident this morning due to large demand at the hospital.

A tweet from the hospital said: “ED (emergency department) is very busy today following a number of road accidents across the city! Please only visit if you require urgent or emergency care!”

There were no details on many of the accidents available, but emergency services were called to the A15 near Werrington after a car overturned.

With heavy rain falling overnight in the city, motorists are being reminded to drive to the road conditions to stay safe while behind the wheel.