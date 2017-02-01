Your votes need to help Cambridgeshire Bobby Scheme win £7,000 donation and help prevent crime

The Cambridgeshire Bobby Scheme is urging local residents to vote for them in the Hopkins Homes Cambridgeshire Charity Vote with the hope of securing an award of up to £7,000.

The public is being asked to vote for their preferred charity from a choice of six shortlisted organisations. The three causes who receive the most votes will be presented with donations of £7,000, £2,000 or £1,000 depending on the level of support they receive.

Cambridgeshire’s Bobby Scheme installs security measures and provides crime prevention advice for vulnerable residents aged 65 and over in the county.

Shirley Simpson, Trust Manager said, “The vote is a fantastic opportunity for us to galvanise support from local residents for our work. We welcome any additional funding and should we be awarded the £7,000 it will make an enormous difference to helping vulnerable people feel safer in their home.

James Hopkins, Executive Chairman of Hopkins Homes said: “We’re delighted to be offering the public the chance to choose which charities we support with our £10,000 donation.

“Building strong, self-sustaining communities is one of our key principles and the charities chosen for the shortlist are particularly concerned with homelessness and displacement, deprivation and vulnerable people.”

People can visit www.hopkinshomescharity.co.uk to find out more about the shortlisted charities and cast their vote.

Launched today, Wednesday, the vote will run until 5pm on Friday February 24 and the results will be announced soon after.

For more information about Hopkins Homes please visit www.hopkinshomes.co.uk

You can call Cambridgeshire’s Bobby Scheme on 01480 413311